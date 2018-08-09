Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine for second straight win
Corbin (9-4) picked up the win Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing four hits while striking out nine batters across 7.1 scoreless innings.
Corbin was in control throughout this one, facing the minimum through five innings -- thanks to a pair of double plays -- while allowing just one baserunner to reach second base before handing the ball over in the top of the eighth inning after 103 pitches. The 29-year-old is now 3-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 34:2 K:BB in four starts (26.1 innings) since the All-Star Break. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against Texas on Tuesday.
