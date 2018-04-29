Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans seven in no-decision Saturday
Corbin allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday. He struck out seven.
Corbin continued his impressive start to the season Saturday, turning in his fourth quality start in what was his sixth effort. He was tagged for seven hits, but the 28-year-old was able to limit the damage to a pair of homers -- a two run shot from Ryan Zimmerman in the third inning and a solo shot from Howie Kendrick in the sixth. His seven strikeouts were actually a season low, as the southpaw is fanning opponents at an impressive 12.4 K/9 clip through 40 innings. Corbin will carry a shiny 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP into his next start, which is set for Thursday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Nabs fourth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Brilliant in one-hit shutout of Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Solid again against Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Dominates Dodgers for second win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans eight in Opening Day win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...