Corbin allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Saturday. He struck out seven.

Corbin continued his impressive start to the season Saturday, turning in his fourth quality start in what was his sixth effort. He was tagged for seven hits, but the 28-year-old was able to limit the damage to a pair of homers -- a two-run homer from Ryan Zimmerman in the third inning and a solo shot from Howie Kendrick in the sixth. His seven strikeouts were actually a season low, as the southpaw is fanning opponents at an impressive 12.4 K/9 clip through 40 innings. Corbin will carry a shiny 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP into his next start, which is set for Thursday against the Dodgers.