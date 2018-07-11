Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision
Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Rockies, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings.
Corbin struggled with command in this one, and while it didn't hurt him much on the scoreboard, the lefty couldn't get through the fifth inning after throwing a season-high 108 pitches. It's the first time all season the 28-year-old hasn't worked into the sixth and the four walks matched a season high. Even still, Corbin boasts an elite 11.3 K/9 and an impressive 3.09 ERA, so Tuesday's outing isn't cause for much concern. He lines up for his final start before the All-Star break Sunday against the Braves.
