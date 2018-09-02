Corbin allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven across five scoreless innings Saturday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin had a short outing despite not allowing a run as the Dodgers recorded four at-bats in which he threw seven or more pitches. However, he was still able to rack up strikeouts and has now recorded at least seven strikeouts in eight consecutive starts. Corbin has already set a career-best strikeout total and is almost certain to post his best ERA and WHIP in a single season, barring a collapse in the final month of the season.