Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Goes five innings in final spring start
Corbin covered five innings in Friday's 6-1 Cactus League loss to the Indians, surrendering three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out three of the 24 batters he faced.
Corbin had a little trouble with his control in his final spring outing with the three free passes and a wild pitch, but there were some positive takeaways. Aside from allowing a solo home run to Yonder Alonso on his final pitch of the day, Corbin generally excelled at inducing weak contact, recording nine outs on the ground. The Diamondbacks haven't outlined their rotation order for the start of the season, but Corbin and Zack Godley could be the top candidates for the Opening Day nod Thursday against the Rockies with Robbie Ray currently off schedule and Zack Greinke (groin) not on track to be available until the Diamondbacks' third game.
