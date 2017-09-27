Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Heads to bullpen
Corbin will be available out of the bullpen this weekend in Kansas City.
Zack Greinke, Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray will start this weekend as Corbin gets acclimated to a bullpen role in preparation for the postseason. Corbin has endured a couple rough starts lately, but he went on a great run in July and August, reestablishing himself as a viable major-league starter after a disastrous 2016 season.
