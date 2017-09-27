Corbin will be available out of the bullpen this weekend in Kansas City.

Zack Greinke, Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray will start this weekend as Corbin gets acclimated to a bullpen role in preparation for the postseason. Corbin has endured a couple rough starts lately, but he went on a great run in July and August, reestablishing himself as a viable major-league starter after a disastrous 2016 season.