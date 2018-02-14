Corbin's home park in Arizona will install a humidor for this season which could result in a significant drop in home runs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

General manager Mike Hazen made the announcement late Tuesday, ending months of speculation. The humidor is expected to reduce the number of hard-hit balls in Chase Field, with some suggesting the number of homers there could fall by 25-50 percent. Corbin actually had far more trouble with the long ball on the road (19 homers in 86.2 innings) than at home (seven in 103 innings) last season, but this is still a positive for him, as it boosts his chances for continued success in Arizona, assuming he's still there on Opening Day. The lefty will look to build on last season's rebound before hitting the open market next winter.