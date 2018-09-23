Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Lasts only three innings
Corbin (11-7) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
Corbin allowed three runners to reach base in the first inning, but appeared to settle in during the second frame by striking out three batters. However, Corbin found himself in trouble again in the third inning, allowing three baserunners -- all of which came around to score -- via a walk or hit by pitch. His struggle with command appears to be an isolated problem, as he entered the game not having allowed multiple walks in his previous five starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next start on Friday against the Padres.
