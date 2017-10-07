Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Likely Game 4 starter
Corbin is the likely choice to start Game 4 for the Diamondbacks in the NLDS, but it's not official, and he may be available out of the bullpen for Game 2 on Saturday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Arizona will look to even the series Saturday, so they may require Corbin to come in if Robbie Ray can't eat enough innings. Expect the D-backs to reveal a finalized rotation after Game 2.
