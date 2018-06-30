Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Logs strong outing in no-decision
Corbin didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Friday, despite a strong outing that saw him yield just one earned run on four hits over six innings, while striking out five and walking one in a 2-1 defeat for the Diamondbacks.
Corbin certainly pitched well enough in this contest to get his seventh win of the season, but he would have to settle for the no-decision as his teammates couldn't generate much run support for him against Andrew Suarez. Still, it's been an encouraging bounce-back for Corbin, who has rebounded over his last two starts coming off a stretch where he had given up at least five earned runs in three of his last four outings. He's now given up just one earned run and posted a 17:1 K:BB over his last 13 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.14 and his WHIP to 0.99 through 106 innings on the season. Both of those would represent career bests by a wide margin for the left-hander if he's able to maintain the pace.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Overwhelms Pirates in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Rocked by Mets•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Scuffles to no-decision Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Touched up for six runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...