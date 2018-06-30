Corbin didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Friday, despite a strong outing that saw him yield just one earned run on four hits over six innings, while striking out five and walking one in a 2-1 defeat for the Diamondbacks.

Corbin certainly pitched well enough in this contest to get his seventh win of the season, but he would have to settle for the no-decision as his teammates couldn't generate much run support for him against Andrew Suarez. Still, it's been an encouraging bounce-back for Corbin, who has rebounded over his last two starts coming off a stretch where he had given up at least five earned runs in three of his last four outings. He's now given up just one earned run and posted a 17:1 K:BB over his last 13 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.14 and his WHIP to 0.99 through 106 innings on the season. Both of those would represent career bests by a wide margin for the left-hander if he's able to maintain the pace.