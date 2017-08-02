Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Mauled by Cubs on Tuesday
Corbin (8-10) lasted just three innings in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs, serving up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and a walk. He struck out three batters in the outing.
Corbin had started to regain trust from fantasy owners after submitting a 2.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts over his last eight starts, but much of that goodwill was squandered as he endured one of his rockiest outings of the campaign. He gave up a season-high three home runs in the start, including one to the opposing pitcher, Jon Lester. With Robbie Ray (concussion) on the 7-day disabled list and the Diamondbacks' top replacement starting option, Randall Delgado (elbow) also on the DL, Corbin isn't in danger of losing his rotation spot, but owners may want to be more judicious with when they keep the lefty active in future starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Navigates around control issues for win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Beats Reds for seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Start moved up to Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine Reds through six•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Chased early by Dodgers on Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...