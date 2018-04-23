Corbin (4-0) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk and struck out 11 as he picked up the win Sunday against the Padres.

Corbin has been magnificent through five starts this season, sporting a 1.89 ERA and 0.66 WHIP. He's also been a strikeout machine, racking up 48 punch outs across 33.1 innings. The 28-year-old left-hander will face another tough test in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Nationals.