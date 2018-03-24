Corbin will start for the Diamondbacks on Opening Day against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Zack Greinke dealing with a groin injury and Robbie Ray off schedule, the Diamondbacks will turn to Corbin to start the first game of the season. The 28-year-old posted a 4.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 178:61 K:BB across 189.2 innings (32 starts, one relief appearance) in 2017. He will be followed by Ray and Greinke, respectively.