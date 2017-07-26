Corbin (8-9) struggled with his control in Wednesday's start against Atlanta -- walking four batters, hit one and threw a wild pitch in addition to allowing seven hits -- but limited the damage to two runs, striking out five in a 10-3 victory.

The four bases on balls mark a season high for the lefty, who doesn't usually experience such control issues -- the hit batsman was only his second of the year, the wild pitch his sixth. Nonetheless, Corbin has simply been too hittable for the second straight year, making him more of a streaming option than a regular member of a quality fantasy rotation.