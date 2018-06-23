Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Overwhelms Pirates in no-decision
Corbin threw seven scoreless innings, struck out 12 and allowed just three hits Friday but wasn't involved in the decision during the Diamondbacks' extra-innings win over the Pirates.
This was a much-needed rebound after back-to-back outings of five runs allowed. Corbin's gem, however, failed to lock him into a win as Ivan Nova matched his scoreless effort through eight. There've been concerns about his velocity of late, and his recent slump might've added more fuel to that issue. Still, on the whole, Corbin has shined, and this cleans up his ERA to 3.24, and he's dazzled with 11.3 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 in 93 innings. He'll hold similar upside to this affair in his next scheduled outing, which'll come Wednesday at the Marlins.
