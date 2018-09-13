Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Quality start in no-decision
Corbin allowed three runs on 10 hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
The 10 hits were a season high and included five-extra base hits (four doubles and a home run), but Corbin was still in line for the win until a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown. The lefty has struck out at least seven batters in 10 straight outings, sporting a terrific 81:9 K:BB in that span and is now working to 11.1 K/9 on the year. He'll take a 3.05 ERA into Monday's tilt against the Cubs.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out nine in win over Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Five scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows two runs in tough-luck loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win over Rangers•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine for second straight win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...