Corbin allowed three runs on 10 hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

The 10 hits were a season high and included five-extra base hits (four doubles and a home run), but Corbin was still in line for the win until a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown. The lefty has struck out at least seven batters in 10 straight outings, sporting a terrific 81:9 K:BB in that span and is now working to 11.1 K/9 on the year. He'll take a 3.05 ERA into Monday's tilt against the Cubs.