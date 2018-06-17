Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Rocked by Mets
Corbin (6-3) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mets.
Corbin allowed a three-run home run to Michael Conforto in the second inning, the big blow of his start. His velocity remained down -- continuing the trend of his last several starts -- with his maximum four-seam fastball velocity checking in at 92 mph with the average falling in at 90.4 mph. While he was initially able to maintain his results with diminished velocity, batters seem to have caught up to him as he has now allowed 17 earned runs in 23.2 innings across his last four starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Scuffles to no-decision Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Touched up for six runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Unsteady in Saturday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes first loss of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...