Corbin (6-3) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mets.

Corbin allowed a three-run home run to Michael Conforto in the second inning, the big blow of his start. His velocity remained down -- continuing the trend of his last several starts -- with his maximum four-seam fastball velocity checking in at 92 mph with the average falling in at 90.4 mph. While he was initially able to maintain his results with diminished velocity, batters seem to have caught up to him as he has now allowed 17 earned runs in 23.2 innings across his last four starts.