Corbin allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against Pittsburgh.

One of Corbin's walks was intentional, but he was inconsistent all night long. His misses in the zone were worse than his misses out of the zone, as three of the six hits he allowed were doubles, including a two-run double by Austin Meadows as part of the four-run fifth inning that ruined Corbin's night. Corbin still owns a 3.10 ERA with a brilliant 110:25 K:BB, and he'll get a good chance to right the ship his next time out Saturday against the Mets.