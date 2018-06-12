Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Scuffles to no-decision Monday
Corbin allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against Pittsburgh.
One of Corbin's walks was intentional, but he was inconsistent all night long. His misses in the zone were worse than his misses out of the zone, as three of the six hits he allowed were doubles, including a two-run double by Austin Meadows as part of the four-run fifth inning that ruined Corbin's night. Corbin still owns a 3.10 ERA with a brilliant 110:25 K:BB, and he'll get a good chance to right the ship his next time out Saturday against the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Touched up for six runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Unsteady in Saturday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes first loss of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Velocity down last two outings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana