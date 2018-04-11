Corbin got a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits, striking out nine and walking two over 5.1 innings as Arizona fell to the Giants 5-4 on Tuesday.

Corbin is off to a fantastic start, with his outing against the Giants leaving him with a 2.45 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP through 18.1 innings. Believe it or not, he also leads the league with 29 strikeouts against just four walks. He's absolutely rolling right now and while it's possible (perhaps even likely) that he'll regress back towards his career ERA of 4.07 eventually, he's providing the type of value at the moment that needs to be capitalized on for as long as he's providing it.