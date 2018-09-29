Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Solid in no-decision
Corbin threw five innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Friday, giving up three hits in Arizona's 3-2 extra-innings defeat. He struck out four and walked one.
Corbin wrapped up his fantastic 2018 campaign with another solid showing, breezing through the Padres lineup through five innings before he departed after throwing just 58 pitches. The left-hander posted a career-best season this year with a 3.15 ERA, a terrific 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts over exactly 200 innings, finally delivering on his lofty potential that had been inhibited by injuries in past seasons.
