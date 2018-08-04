Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out eight in win
Corbin (8-4) struck out eight and walked zero in a win over the Giants on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings.
Corbin did not allow an extra-base hit in the outing but did need 102 pitches (70 strikes) to make it through six innings. The lefty now has 12 quality starts on the season and is holding opponents to a .216 batting average. His 174 strikeouts are good for sixth in the majors and his 1.06 WHIP holds the 12th spot among MLB starting pitchers. His next start will be against the Phillies at home.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows four earned runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out nine, nabs seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows four runs in loss to Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough no-decision against Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Logs strong outing in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart