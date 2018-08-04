Corbin (8-4) struck out eight and walked zero in a win over the Giants on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Corbin did not allow an extra-base hit in the outing but did need 102 pitches (70 strikes) to make it through six innings. The lefty now has 12 quality starts on the season and is holding opponents to a .216 batting average. His 174 strikeouts are good for sixth in the majors and his 1.06 WHIP holds the 12th spot among MLB starting pitchers. His next start will be against the Phillies at home.