Corbin (11-5) picked up the win Friday against the Braves, lasting six innings and allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Corbin looked sharp all night, and the only blemish he allowed was a solo homer off the bat of Johan Camargo in the third inning. The strikeouts keep adding up for Corbin, as he now has at least seven punchouts in nine straight starts. He owns a 11.2 K/9 on the season, which would be a career-high for him by a wide margin. He'll carry an impressive 3.01 ERA and 223:42 K:BB into his next start, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Rockies.