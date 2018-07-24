Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out nine, nabs seventh win
Corbin (7-4) covered seven innings and gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out nine in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over the Cubs.
After posting a season-low three strikeouts in his final turn before the All-Star break, Corbin bounced back in a big way while taking the hill on seven days' rest. He threw 70 of his 98 pitches for strikes and inducing 18 whiffs on the night, aiding him to his first win in eight starts. The lefty's downturn in velocity earlier in May created concern that his early-season excellence wouldn't be sustainable, but Corbin hasn't seen his performance take a major step backward over the past three months. Over his last 15 outings, Corbin has posted a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.4 K/9.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows four runs in loss to Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough no-decision against Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Logs strong outing in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Overwhelms Pirates in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Rocked by Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart