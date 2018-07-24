Corbin (7-4) covered seven innings and gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out nine in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over the Cubs.

After posting a season-low three strikeouts in his final turn before the All-Star break, Corbin bounced back in a big way while taking the hill on seven days' rest. He threw 70 of his 98 pitches for strikes and inducing 18 whiffs on the night, aiding him to his first win in eight starts. The lefty's downturn in velocity earlier in May created concern that his early-season excellence wouldn't be sustainable, but Corbin hasn't seen his performance take a major step backward over the past three months. Over his last 15 outings, Corbin has posted a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.4 K/9.