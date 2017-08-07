Corbin (8-11) allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Corbin's defense let him down against one of the league's weakest lineups, with a pair of errors resulting in three unearned runs. On the bright side, Corbin pitched much better after getting pummeled for seven earned runs in three innings by the Cubs last time out and even racked up double-digit strikeouts for the first time since July 24, 2015. He'll get another crack at the Cubs in his next start Friday.