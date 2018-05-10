Corbin allowed one run on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Corbin held opponents under two runs scored for the fourth time in eight starts, and he still hasn't allowed more than three runs all season long. That said, Corbin was wild Wednesday, as he needed 96 pitches to get through five innings, and just 50 of those were strikes. He threw just eight of his 27 sliders for strikes, five of which were swinging -- only three were actually in the strike zone, per Brooks Baseball. Wednesday's start from Corbin was essentially the definition of effectively wild. Still, it was effective, and Corbin will carry a 2.12 ERA into Monday's start against the Brewers.