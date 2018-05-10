Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven against Dodgers in no-decision
Corbin allowed one run on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Corbin held opponents under two runs scored for the fourth time in eight starts, and he still hasn't allowed more than three runs all season long. That said, Corbin was wild Wednesday, as he needed 96 pitches to get through five innings, and just 50 of those were strikes. He threw just eight of his 27 sliders for strikes, five of which were swinging -- only three were actually in the strike zone, per Brooks Baseball. Wednesday's start from Corbin was essentially the definition of effectively wild. Still, it was effective, and Corbin will carry a 2.12 ERA into Monday's start against the Brewers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Allows one earned run•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Overcomes injury scare•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Nabs fourth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Brilliant in one-hit shutout of Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Solid again against Giants•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...