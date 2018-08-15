Corbin (10-4) allowed three runs on six hits with no walks across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Corbin allowed just one baserunner through the first three innings and gave up his first run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He was touched up for two more tallies on three hits in the sixth, but he escaped the jam and completed another frame before calling it a night. It was the third consecutive quality start for the left-hander, who's now recorded at least seven strikeouts in five straight outings. He owns a solid 3.18 ERA to go along with a 1.03 WHIP and a 11.0 K/9 this season, making him one of the more pleasant surprises among MLB starting pitchers.