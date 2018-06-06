Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win
Corbin (6-2) struck out seven and walked two in a win over the Giants on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits in 6.1 innings.
Corbin got back in the win column Tuesday, outdueling Madison Bumgarner for his seventh quality start on the year. Corbin now carries an excellent 2.87 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while holding opponents to a .188 batting average. His 105 strikeouts trail only Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, and Chris Sale across baseball, as he has a soaring 11.6 K/9 on the season. His next start will be a matchup with the Pirates at home.
