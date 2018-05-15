Corbin (4-1) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk despite eight strikeouts Monday night in a loss to the Brewers.

Corbin was sharp through six innings, but he allowed a pair of singles to open the seventh and the typically solid Arizona bullpen couldn't clean up his mess, ruining an otherwise quality start. Though he couldn't finish strong through the seventh, it was encouraging to see Corbin's velocity stay high throughout the game. After seeing his velocity drop into the high 80s his last time out, Corbin was able to sustain his typical low-90s velocity into the later innings of this start and break the 92 mph barrier he had been struggling to reach of late. Corbin will look to get back to his winning ways Sunday against the Mets.