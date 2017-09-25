Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes no-decision Sunday
Corbin allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out five over 6.2 innings Sunday against the Marlins. He didn't record a decision in the 3-2 victory.
Interestingly enough, Sunday snapped a 12-game streak of decisions for Corbin, who went 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA during that span. He's projected to make one more start in the regular season Saturday in Kansas City before he and the Diamondbacks set their sights on the playoffs.
