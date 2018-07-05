Corbin held the Cardinals to one run on six hits and two walks with six hits through six innings but was left with a no-decision Wednesday.

Corbin was on point, as he induced 13 swinging strikes in nine groundball outs in his third straight quality start. In that span, Corbin has thrown 20 innings with 23 strikeouts against just three walks with two runs allowed. His slider was particularly on point Wednesday, as it induced 10 swinging strikes on just 37 offerings. He'll take a 3.05 ERA into his next outing Tuesday against the Rockies.