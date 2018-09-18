Corbin (11-8) took the loss on Monday against the Cubs. He went six innings and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven.

While Corbin hasn't been as sharp of late, he's still been very effective as he hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since July 28th. Overall, he's had a phenomenal season with his 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts.