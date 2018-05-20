Corbin allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings Saturday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin only allowed runs both of which came on a two-run home run by Michael Conforto in the second inning. However, he struggled to find the strike zone -- only 58 of his 98 pitches went for strikes -- and generated only 10 swinging strikes. To make matters worse, his velocity remained down for the third consecutive start. He has pitched 16.1 innings in that span and has walked nine batters while surrendered seven earned runs. Something is clearly off for Corbin, but it remains to be seen whether it is a correctable mechanical issue or a lingering injury.