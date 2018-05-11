Corbin's average fastball velocity has sat between 89-to-90 miles per hour over his last two outings and dropped to 87-to-88 mph range during the final inning of his start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

With a 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 11 frames over the past two starts, Corbin's results haven't indicated any obvious decline, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo admitted that the lefty's command hasn't been as sharp of late. That's been especially apparent when Corbin throws his best pitch (the slider), as he's generated swing and misses on the offering 16 percent of the time in May after drawing whiffs at a nearly 33 percent clip over his first six starts. In addition to his slider finding the dirt more than usual, Corbin's fastball velocity readings bring additional cause for concern. Though Corbin has never thrown major heat, the fact that he hasn't thrown a pitch over 92 mph his past two times out after averaging nearly 93 mph prior to that has given him less margin for error when he works in the zone. While the 28-year-old insists he's healthy and expects his velocity and command to rebound, fantasy owners may nonetheless want to consider shopping him to guard against the bottom falling out completely.