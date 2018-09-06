Kivlehan was traded to Arizona from the Mets on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

In addition, the Diamondbacks selected his contract from the minors, so Kivlehan will join the big-league club upon his arrival. Prior to this transaction, Kivlehan spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level within the Mets and Reds' organizations. In 98 games with Las Vegas (New York's affiliate), he slashed .314/.372/.588 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI. He will serve as a reserve outfielder for the Diamondbacks moving forward.