Kivlehan was outrighted from the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Kivlehan was recently designated for assignment after coming over to the organization in early September. He wound playing briefly in nine games down the stretch, going 3-for-13 with a pair of triples and six strikeouts. Aside from those nine games, he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level, which was a far cry from the 115 games he played in the majors for Cincinnati last season. He will continue to serve as added outfield depth while in the Diamondbacks' organization.

