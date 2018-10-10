Kivlehan was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Kivlehan was recently designated for assignment. He wound playing in nine games down the stretch, going 3-for-13 with a pair of triples and six strikeouts. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level after playing in 115 games for Cincinnati in 2017. He will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories