Diamondbacks' Patrick Kivlehan: Outrighted to Triple-A
Kivlehan was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Kivlehan was recently designated for assignment. He wound playing in nine games down the stretch, going 3-for-13 with a pair of triples and six strikeouts. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level after playing in 115 games for Cincinnati in 2017. He will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.
