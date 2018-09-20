Kivlehan started in left field and went 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Cubs. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

With the Diamondbacks entering the day just four games over .500 to effectively remove themselves from playoff contention, manager Torey Lovullo elected to shake up the lineup Wednesday. The team's regular starting outfield -- David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza -- all sat out, paving the way for Kivlehan to make his first start with the Diamondbacks. Though he turned in a solid showing at the dish, it's unlikely he'll take on a full-time role during the final week and a half of the season. Kivlehan should at least get a boost in playing time, however, while Arizona builds in more rest for its everyday contributors.