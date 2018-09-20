Diamondbacks' Patrick Kivlehan: Scores twice in rare start
Kivlehan started in left field and went 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Cubs. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.
With the Diamondbacks entering the day just four games over .500 to effectively remove themselves from playoff contention, manager Torey Lovullo elected to shake up the lineup Wednesday. The team's regular starting outfield -- David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza -- all sat out, paving the way for Kivlehan to make his first start with the Diamondbacks. Though he turned in a solid showing at the dish, it's unlikely he'll take on a full-time role during the final week and a half of the season. Kivlehan should at least get a boost in playing time, however, while Arizona builds in more rest for its everyday contributors.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Kivlehan: Dealt to Diamondbacks•
-
Mets' Patrick Kivlehan: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Cut loose by Cincinnati•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Re-signs with Reds•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Homers in loss to Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....