Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Avoids injury in minor-league game
Goldschmidt was struck in the helmet by a pitch during a minor-league game Sunday against the Rockies, but he was uninjured and remained in the contest for two more plate appearances, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The hit by pitch may have caused some anxious moments for the Diamondbacks, but the fact Goldschmidt remained in the contest suggests that he'll be fine for Opening Day. Goldschmidt concluded spring training with a .275/.362/.787 slash line and homered twice in 40 at-bats during Cactus League action.
