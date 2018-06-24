Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs 17th homer Saturday
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.
His blistering June continues -- Goldy has 17 homers on the year but 10 of them have come this month, including five in the last nine games, and his .393 batting average (33-for-85) on the month isn't too shabby either. Fantasy GMs who picked the first baseman up at a discount after his poor start are already reaping the rewards.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Hits two-run home run Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs 15th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues torrid hot streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Sixth multi-hit effort in seven games•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Caps off big weekend series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...