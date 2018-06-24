Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs 17th homer Saturday

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

His blistering June continues -- Goldy has 17 homers on the year but 10 of them have come this month, including five in the last nine games, and his .393 batting average (33-for-85) on the month isn't too shabby either. Fantasy GMs who picked the first baseman up at a discount after his poor start are already reaping the rewards.