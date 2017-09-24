Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs homer in Saturday's loss

Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins.

After the Marlins tallied five runs in the top half of the third inning, Goldschmidt cut his team's deficit to one run in the bottom half of the frame with his 36th long ball of the season. That home run matched his previous career best from 2013, when he also drove in a career-high 125 runs. With 120 RBI on the season, Goldschmidt will have a good chance to establish a new personal best in that category with seven games remaining on the Diamondbacks' schedule.