Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs homer in Saturday's loss
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins.
After the Marlins tallied five runs in the top half of the third inning, Goldschmidt cut his team's deficit to one run in the bottom half of the frame with his 36th long ball of the season. That home run matched his previous career best from 2013, when he also drove in a career-high 125 runs. With 120 RBI on the season, Goldschmidt will have a good chance to establish a new personal best in that category with seven games remaining on the Diamondbacks' schedule.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Scores three runs Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws closer to 20-20 season•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects for 35th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Breaks minor skid with two-hit outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Muscles homer in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...