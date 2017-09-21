Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Draws closer to 20-20 season
Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.
After swiping 13 bases in the first half, Goldschmidt has been less aggressive since the All-Star break, attempting only six steals in 59 games. Even so, in collecting his 18th stolen base of the season, Goldschmidt still has a good chance at turning in a third consecutive campaign of at least 20 steals and 20 homers, an impressive achievement for any player, much less a first baseman.
