Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Expected to play
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said prior to Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers that Goldschmidt will receive occasional rest days in 2018, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports. Specifically, Lovullo said he's targeting a games total "in the mid-150s" for Goldschmidt if the first baseman stays healthy for the full season.
Lovullo's pronouncement shouldn't alter Goldschmidt's fantasy outlook, as the slugger has played between 155 and 159 games the last three seasons, with a handful of his seven absences in 2017 due to a September elbow injury. The Diamondbacks' current schedule calls for the team to play no more than six consecutive games until the beginning of May, so it seems unlikely that Goldschmidt will be rested any time in the near future, especially with two of the team's top power bats (Steven Souza and Jake Lamb) on the disabled list. After an 0-for-3 showing Wednesday, Goldschmidt is batting just .059 with only one extra-base hit through six contests, though he has displayed a keen eye at the plate with a 9:6 BB:K.
