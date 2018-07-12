Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in blowout loss

Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 19-2 loss to the Rockies.

Goldschmidt staked the Diamondbacks to an early lead with his first-inning solo shot -- his 21st of the season -- but that was just about the only highlight of the night for Arizona, which saw its nine-game winning streak over Colorado come to a screeching halt. With the Rockies racing to a 17-run lead after four innings, Goldschmidt checked out of the game in the bottom of the fifth, with Alex Avila and Daniel Descalso finishing out the game at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories