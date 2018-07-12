Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in blowout loss
Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 19-2 loss to the Rockies.
Goldschmidt staked the Diamondbacks to an early lead with his first-inning solo shot -- his 21st of the season -- but that was just about the only highlight of the night for Arizona, which saw its nine-game winning streak over Colorado come to a screeching halt. With the Rockies racing to a 17-run lead after four innings, Goldschmidt checked out of the game in the bottom of the fifth, with Alex Avila and Daniel Descalso finishing out the game at first base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Smashes three-run homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Singles four times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records 18th home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Picks up three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...