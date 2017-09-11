Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Muscles homer in series finale

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Padres.

This was great to see in just Goldschmidt's second game back from an elbow injury. He is now two home runs shy of matching his career high of 36 set in 2013. The Diamondbacks don't have an off-day until Sept. 21 and they could opt to give Goldschmidt a maintenance day for the elbow this week, so those in leagues that allow daily lineup changes should keep an eye out. Those in weekly formats appear safe to deploy him as normal.