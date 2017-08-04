Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs three homers in Thursday's victory
Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored during Thursday's win over the Cubs.
This was Goldschmidt's fist multi-homer game since May 14, and the monster showing has him up to a .320/.440/.591 slash line with 25 bombs, 85 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 86 runs for the year. He continues to provide elite numbers and is building a legitimate case to finish as the top fantasy hitter in 2017.
