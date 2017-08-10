Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Supplies solo homer in loss

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt's 443-foot blast to center field -- his 26th of the season -- temporarily tied things up in the fourth inning, but the Diamondbacks had little success mustering further rallies on the night against the Dodgers starter Alex Wood and relievers Josh Fields and Kenley Jansen. Though the All-Star first baseman has cooled down a bit with four consecutive 1-for-4 showings, he's still been able to take his production to greater heights since the All-Star break, submitting a 1.129 OPS while driving in 23 runs in 24 games.