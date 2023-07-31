The Mariners traded Sewald to the Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for Dominic Canzone, Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is a great landing spot for Sewald as it pertains to his fantasy value, as he shouldn't have any competition for saves in Arizona. The Diamondbacks had been using a committee approach to the ninth inning, and Sewald has a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 21 saves in 43 innings this season. He also has 55 career saves and is under team control through the 2024 season.