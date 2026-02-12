The Diamondbacks signed Sewald to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sewald was the Diamondbacks' closer when they won the National League pennant in 2023 and opened the 2024 season in the role before eventually being replaced. He'll turn 36 in May and was limited to just 19.2 innings in 2025 due to injuries, posting a 4.58 ERA and 20:6 K:BB between the Guardians and Tigers. Sewald might not have much left in the tank, but given of the state of Arizona's bullpen, it wouldn't be far-fetched that he winds up with some save opportunities.