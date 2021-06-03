Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Christian Walker's recent return from the injured list and Josh Reddick's ongoing surge at the plate has made finding playing time for Smith more of a challenge of late, but the rookie still appears fairly secure in a near-everyday role. Though he'll sit Thursday, Smith has earned regular at-bats for an Arizona squad going nowhere by providing an .804 OPS while striking out in only 16.1 percent of his 218 plate appearances on the season.